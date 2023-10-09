Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Come join us for the Country Dance Night at Renegade!
We are so excited to open a Tuesday night country dance spot! Our night will start with a beginner-friendly lesson, and we open the floor to fun social dancing! Proceeds go to Inspira Dance – helping provide high-quality dance programs in Public Schools. More info: inspiradanceinc.com
8:00-8-45pm: Dance Lesson (schedule below)
9pm-11pm: Open Country Dance Social (Country Swing and Two Step. El Paso, Waltz, Line Dances by request!)
Upcoming lesson (Beginner and Intermediate lessons offered all weeks):
10/3: Two Step
10/10: Country Swing
10/17: Two Step
10/24: Country Swing
10/31: Two Step (Halloween Party, Come in Costume)
11/7: Country Swing
11/14: Two Step
11/21: Country Swing
11/28: Two Step
($12 ahead of time, $15 day of, includes dance lesson/open dancing)
Renegade, 3100 Clarendon Blvd PL-10, Arlington, VA 22201
