Monday, October 30, 2023

Costume Carnival

2700 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032
Anacostia

Gateway Pavilion

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Join Events DC at the FREE Costume Carnival at the Gateway Pavilion on Monday, October 30 from 6-8 PM.

This is a family-friendly outdoor Halloween celebration, and it’s open to the public with music and festive activities. We encourage families with children of all ages to dress as their favorite characters for a chance to win the costume contest. Local community partners will also decorate their booths and hand out candy for trick-or-treaters.

Tags

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Monday, October 30, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Gateway Pavilion
View Map