Join Events DC at the FREE Costume Carnival at the Gateway Pavilion on Monday, October 30 from 6-8 PM.

This is a family-friendly outdoor Halloween celebration, and it’s open to the public with music and festive activities. We encourage families with children of all ages to dress as their favorite characters for a chance to win the costume contest. Local community partners will also decorate their booths and hand out candy for trick-or-treaters.