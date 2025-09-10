Costa Rican Lantern Parade

WHAT: In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Roost invites the community to experience Costa Rica’s beloved tradition—the Desfile de Faroles (Lantern Parade). This vibrant cultural celebration honors Costa Rica’s Independence Day with handmade lanterns, or faroles, symbolizing freedom and unity. Guests of all ages are welcome to craft their own lanterns and take part in a parade through The Roost.

WHEN: Friday, September 12th

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Lantern crafting begins at 6:00 PM

Lantern parade at 8:00 PM

WHERE: The Roost, 1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC

WHY: The Desfile de Faroles is a heartwarming Costa Rican tradition where children and families parade through the streets carrying glowing lanterns, often shaped like traditional houses, oxcarts, or national symbols. By bringing this cherished cultural event to The Roost, we aim to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrate community, and share the beauty of Costa Rican culture with Washington, D.C.