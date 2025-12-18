Cordelia Fishbar – D.C.
Wednesday, December 24, 2025

550 Morse Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002

About This Event

Feast of The Seven Fishes Christmas Eve

Join us December 24th at Cordelia for a special Feast of Seven Fishes served at our communal tables. Enjoy a five-course menu celebrating the bounty of the sea from pristine raw preparations to dry-aged and charcoal-grilled seafood.

The 5-course menu is $95 / pp.

Premium Wine Pairing – $80 / pp – a selection of the off-beaten-path regions and producers that highlight Chef’s tasting menu.

View the menu: https://images.getbento.com/accounts/ea51096e20193e1b20288addb6fc7c1c/media/images/6935CFB_FestofSevenFishes_menu2.jpg

*Unfortunately, we will not be able to accommodate allergies or dietary restrictions.

