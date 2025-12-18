Tuesday, January 20th, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Cordelia Fishbar – D.C.
550 Morse Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
Cordelia FishbarMore details
About This Event
Feast of The Seven Fishes Christmas Eve
Join us December 24th at Cordelia for a special Feast of Seven Fishes served at our communal tables. Enjoy a five-course menu celebrating the bounty of the sea from pristine raw preparations to dry-aged and charcoal-grilled seafood.
The 5-course menu is $95 / pp.
Premium Wine Pairing – $80 / pp – a selection of the off-beaten-path regions and producers that highlight Chef’s tasting menu.
View the menu: https://images.getbento.com/accounts/ea51096e20193e1b20288addb6fc7c1c/media/images/6935CFB_FestofSevenFishes_menu2.jpg
*Unfortunately, we will not be able to accommodate allergies or dietary restrictions.
