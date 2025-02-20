Coquito Wars Vol. 4 Presented by Serenata

Our annual Coquito competition is BACK! Join us on Monday February 24th, 2025 as restaurants and bars from across the DMV battle it out for cash prizes, the coveted Coquito Wars trophy, and bragging rights!

So here’s how it works:

Your vote counts! You’ll receive 1 token to vote for your favorite Coquito. The popular vote wins the People’s Choice prize so get there early and make your vote count! 4 judges will decide the Overall Winner who will receive a $500 cash prize and crowned the 2025 Coquito Champion! After the competition we are keeping the party going with a DJ set by Pedro Night from Adobo DMV!

This is a tasting event, but the Serenata bar will be OPEN for cocktails and bites and the other vendors in La Cosecha will be open as well!