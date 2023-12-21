Coquito Wars by Serenata

Join us Monday January 8th, 2024 at 6:30pm for an entire night dedicated to celebrating the most delicious Navideño beverage of them all… COQUITO!

How it all works:

🥥 Our hosts for the evening (Frank Mills, Tara Lewis, & Sonja Hunt) will introduce Coquito bad asses from across the DMV that will go head to head from 6:30pm-8:30pm to win your vote for the People’s Choice Award for Best Coquito of 2024!

🥥 Enjoy complimentary tastings from the contestants and cast your vote for the winner! Participating bars include:

Serenata

Destino

Qui Qui

Taco Bamba

Troublebird

Shanklin Hall

Junction Bar, Bistro & Bakery

Hill East Burger

No Kisses

The Bluebird Baltimore

Jangueo Mobile Bartending

🥥 Our esteemed panel of judges, Izis Rosario (La Cosecha’s own Salsa Songtress), Emilio Pabon(Mezcal Aficionado and local Campari Rep), and our special guest judge, Bianca Cerise(2023 Coquito Wars Champion), will decide the Overall Champion and winner of the $500 prize & Coquito Trophy!

🥥 Can’t make the competition? No worries! We’re keeping the party going with cocktail specials at the Serenata bar with tunes from DJ Rich AP 6:30pm-9pm and Pedro Night of Adobo DMV spinning from 9pm-midnight!