Cooking for Peace: Transform the Way You Perceive Food w/Dr. Ruby Lathon & Edward Stevenson (Talk & Food Served)

We all know the phrase “you are what you eat,” but we usually just think of the physical effects of food on our health. Come taste and learn to prepare plant-based recipes as we explore how food choices and food preparation affect our mental, spiritual, and physical well-being and their ethical impact on animals and the environment. This session includes insightful discussions, and vegan cuisine will be served. Dr. Ruby Lathon will also be holding a book signing after the program.

About Dr. Ruby Lathon:

Dr. Ruby Lathon is a certified holistic nutritionist who shares a powerful story of recovering from cancer through alternative treatment focused on a whole-food, plant-based diet. She has been featured in the hit documentaries What the Health and They’re Trying to Kill Us. A former researcher and award-winning engineer, Dr. Ruby, now teaches others how to re-engineer their health and live disease-free. She is an inspirational, sought-after speaker on motivation, natural healing, and disease prevention.

Dr. Ruby recently published her new cookbook, Stop Playin’, Go Vegan: Getting Serious with Healthy Vegan Recipes to Prevent and Reverse Disease!

**********************

Edward Stevenson is a Master Chef, specializing in French, Italian and Vegan cuisine. Over the years, he honed his craft in some of the city’s finest dining establishments, bringing creativity, precision, and passion to every dish he prepared.

Saturday, September 6, 1:00–3:00 pm. Held at the Meditation Museum, 9525 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Free Event – Register at https://shorturl.at/hVEZi