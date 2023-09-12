Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Cooking Dynamite Dumplings

4238 Wilson Blvd., 2nd Floor Arlington, VA
Arlington

Whino

$55

About This Event

Join Classpop! for “Cooking Dynamite Dumplings” with Chef Li and learn how to craft amazing food! No cooking experience necessary: feel free to sit back and watch, or get hands-on. Each class is hosted in a local bar or restaurant where you can learn something new while sipping on a cocktail…or two.

Classpop! offers fun-filled, hands-on cooking classes in the relaxed setting of your favorite local bars and restaurants. Our professional chefs will guide you through making your favorite foods while you sip your favorite drink. Book your seats and grab a friend to join in on the fun!

For additional information and dates visit Cooking Dynamite Dumplings

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 06:00 pm

Whino
