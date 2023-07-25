Friday, August 4, 2023

Cook the Best Birria Tacos – Cooking Class by Classpop!

7581 Colshire Dr. McLean, VA

Shipgarten

$55

About This Event

Fun, interactive cooking class at a local bar or restaurant with a Classpop! chef. Enjoy food, friends and your favorite beverage.

Join Classpop! for “Cook the Best Birria Tacos” with Chef Brittany and learn how to craft amazing food! No cooking experience necessary: feel free to sit back and watch, or get hands-on. Each class is hosted in a local bar or restaurant where you can learn something new while sipping on a cocktail…or two.

Classpop! offers fun-filled, hands-on cooking classes in the relaxed setting of your favorite local bars and restaurants. Our professional chefs will guide you through making your favorite foods while you sip your favorite drink. Book your seats and grab a friend to join in on the fun!

Friday, August 4, 2023 07:00 pm

Shipgarten
