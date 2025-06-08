Congressional Chorus presents Since Sondheim: A Broadway Cabaret
Saturday, June 14, 2025



700 M St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capital Hill Navy Yard // Capitol Riverfront

Capital Turnaround

Starting at $35

About This Event

Experience Congressional Chorus’s signature blend of song and dance in a dazzling Broadway revue paying tribute to the brilliance of Sondheim’s enduring legacy and the bright talents who push the art form forward.

The program features a vibrant mix of Broadway classics and contemporary gems, from the soul-stirring harmonies of Sunday by Sondheim to the rousing energy of Seize the Day from Newsies. With music from Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables, The Light in the Piazza, and more, this revue showcases the expressive depth and stylistic variety of musical theatre.

Date

Saturday, June 14, 2025 04:30 pm

Location

Capital Turnaround
