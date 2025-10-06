Compound Interests Art Exhibition

Compound Interests

Solo Exhibition by Lauren Rapp

Curated by Claudina Browder

HOMME DC Gallery

October 10 – 19, 2025

Opening night: Friday, October 10, 2025, from 6-9 p.m.

Artist Statement:

This exhibition, Compound Interests, operates on multiple levels: it references the mathematical principle of earning interest on interest, the accumulation of decisions that shape a society, a life, integrity and character. The title also reflects my own preoccupations—the ideas and obsessions that fuel my practice.

As a Washington D.C.-based artist, I work across painting, assemblage, and sculpture to explore how personal and societal narratives intersect and collide.

My practice draws from abstract expressionism, psychotherapy, affect theory, our shifting political landscape, urban chaos and fleeting joys. This exhibition examines free will, goodwill, political judgment, grief, commercialism, and the overlooked moments and objects of everyday life.

