Community Love: A Pop-up Event

Saturday, August 19th, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
CityFestDC 2023
Culture House DC
Steadfast SupplyMore details
Member Price: Free Learn More
Join us for a day of shopping and fun in support of our local businesses! This event will feature a selection of small businesses from our beloved community, offering a variety of unique gifts and goods.
When you shop small, you are supporting your neighbors, your community, and your own values. You are helping to create a more vibrant and equitable economy, and you are also making a statement about what you believe in.
NeighborhoodNavy Yard // Capitol Riverfront
