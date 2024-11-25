Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Community Christmas Festival
1625 P Street NW, Washington, DC
Stead ParkMore details
About This Event
Did we say Santa is coming to town?
YES – in just 2 weeks! He loves to attend our annual Community Christmas Festival and pose for photos taken by a professional photographer! But that isn’t all – there will be cookie decorating AND ornament decorating!
Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots!
Celebrate the season with Friends of Stead Park, Foundry UMC, and SANTA! Details to follow.
**We appreciate your registering your family so we can better plan for the event. You only need to reserve one ticket for your family/household.**
