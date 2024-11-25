Community Christmas Festival
Saturday, December 7, 2024

Community Christmas Festival

1625 P Street NW, Washington, DC

Stead Park

About This Event

Did we say Santa is coming to town?

YES  – in just 2 weeks! He loves to attend our annual Community Christmas Festival and pose for photos taken by a professional photographer! But that isn’t all – there will be cookie decorating AND ornament decorating!
Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots!
Celebrate the season with Friends of Stead Park, Foundry UMC, and SANTA! Details to follow.

**We appreciate your registering your family so we can better plan for the event. You only need to reserve one ticket for your family/household.**

