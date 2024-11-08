Community Christmas Festival
Saturday, December 7, 2024

Community Christmas Festival

1625 P Street NW, Washington, DC 20036

Stead Park

About This Event

Please join us for the annual Community Christmas Festival on 12/7. This year, we are happy to be hosting the event at Stead Park in the multi-purpose room! We will be decorating cookies, decorating an ornament and, of course, Santa will be there for photos.

Featuring:

  • Photos with Santa

  • Cookie Decorating

  • Holiday Crafts

  • Snacks

  • Holiday Music

Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots and help make Christmas bright for a local child in need!

