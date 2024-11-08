Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Community Christmas Festival
1625 P Street NW, Washington, DC 20036
Stead ParkMore details
About This Event
Please join us for the annual Community Christmas Festival on 12/7. This year, we are happy to be hosting the event at Stead Park in the multi-purpose room! We will be decorating cookies, decorating an ornament and, of course, Santa will be there for photos.
Featuring:
-
Photos with Santa
-
Cookie Decorating
-
Holiday Crafts
-
Snacks
-
Holiday Music
Please bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots and help make Christmas bright for a local child in need!
Tags
Share with friends