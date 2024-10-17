Comfort Food in Conversation
Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Comfort Food in Conversation

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Foggy Bottom

Terrace Theater - Kennedy Center

$25 - $35

About This Event

What’s your comfort food? Why does food have the ability to nurture and relax us? And what do all comfort foods have in common around the world?

Explore these topics and more in a special panel conversation with authors, journalists, and recipe developers. You’ll leave with a new appreciation—and hunger—for the foods that comfort our bodies and minds.

Panel to include food writer and owner of Bomb Biscuit Co. Erika Council, Provost Associate Professor at American University Dr. Kathleen Holton, independent curator and producer Liz Hottel, food reporter and author Priya Krishna, and cookbook author Joan Nathan.

This event is in partnership with Bold Fork Books.

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 07:30 pm

Terrace Theater - Kennedy Center
