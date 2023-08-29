Comedy Show Hosted by Immigrant Food + KAMA DC

Please join us for night of laughter featuring comedians who are immigrants, refugees, and 1st-generation Americans. The event will take place outside the restaurant, Immigrant Food, with check-in at 6:30, and the show starting at 7pm. Food and drink will be available for purchase from the restaurant.

The event is hosted by KAMA DC and Immigrant Food. KAMA DC is a volunteer-run non-profit that provides a platform for immigrants and refugees in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to share their stories and teach classes. Immigrant Food is a social enterprise startup that fuses innovative gastronomy and social justice advocacy. In less than two years, the company opened three restaurant locations in Washington, D.C. and its mission is to celebrate immigrants’ contributions through food, while being an advocate and platform for educating on behalf of immigrants.