Comedy Show: Generation Roast Battle

OK, Boomer! Whether you’re young and annoyed with old people or old and annoyed with young people, this comedy show will provide you the catharsis you need to vent all that frustration! Comedians roast all the generations in this comedy roast battle – Boomers, GenX, Millennials, and GenZ. The audience chooses the winner based on applause. Join us upstairs at the Barking Dog on Elm Street in Bethesda (metro accessible) on June 17 at 9pm. This month’s lineup includes: Birttany Hunter, Em Fiske, and Anwar Fikri for Millenials; Sophia Peach for GenZ; Erin Healy and Mike B for GenX; and Dave Butler and Todd Graham for Boomers. The winners from this round will enter a final, epic roast battle in July. Catch the last two of these unique shows!

Use code "early" for discount tickets