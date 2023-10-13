Comedy Show, Costume Contest & Classic Horror Movie with FREE BEER!

Evil prevails when good people do comedy! Just in time for Spooky Season, The Midnight Gardeners League is plotting a horrifying night of hilarity. Thrills, chills, a stand up comedy showcase and costume contest with prizes followed by a screening of a CLASSIC HORROR MOVIE. And to top it all off: each ticket comes with a FREE BEER from City-State Brewery! All for the low low price of $15, or your immortal soul (your choice 🤪).

DOORS – 6:30p

COMEDY SHOW – 6:45p

COSTUME CONTEST/INTERMISSION – 8:00p

CLASSIC HORROR MOVIE – 8:30p