Friday, July 28, 2023

Comedy Kumite XL

1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC
Downtown

The DC Improv Comedy Club

$22

About This Event

When the city’s top comedians battle, it’s the audience that wins. The 40th edition of the Improv’s stand-up tournament is supersized: 24 comics compete across four shows Friday and Saturday. The four winners return Sunday night for a final showdown. Check out any of the shows and you’ll see an amazing display of DMV talent.

Comedy

Date

Friday, July 28, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 06:15 pm

Location

The DC Improv Comedy Club
