Saturday, October 5, 2024

2900 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
Comedy Ghost Walk is a walking comedy show where comedians lead you on an evening ghost-themed stories and jokes. At each section of the walk a comedian will tell a harrowing tale of ghastly ghouls, sadistic spirits, and murderous mayhem. Are the stories true? No absolutely not this is a walking comedy show there is absolutely no real information being offered here, just silly stories and a unique comedy experience!

Saturday, October 5, 2024 09:03 pm
Doors open at 07:30 am

