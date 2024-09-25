Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Free Tuesday Trivia Series at Pizzeria Paradiso
Pizzeria Paradiso Georgetown
Rabaut ParkMore details
Comedy Ghost Walk is a walking comedy show where comedians lead you on an evening ghost-themed stories and jokes. At each section of the walk a comedian will tell a harrowing tale of ghastly ghouls, sadistic spirits, and murderous mayhem. Are the stories true? No absolutely not this is a walking comedy show there is absolutely no real information being offered here, just silly stories and a unique comedy experience!
InterestsComedy
