Comedian Peter Revello (Comedy Central) Headlines City-State Brewing Co.

Peter Revello is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, based in New York City. Born and raised in Staten Island, Peter developed his comedic sensibilities by being a part of, yet separate from, the big city. Peter’s act revolves around his marriage, observations about life, and tackles every subject with a nuanced working class sensibility. Before headlining himself, Peter has featured for a long list of comedians including, Rachel Feinstein, Rich Vos, Greg Warren, and Anthony Devito. Peter now tours across the country and has been seen at The Dead Crow Comedy Club, Empire Comedy Club, The Denver Comedy Underground, Boston Comedy Club, and The Ruby Red Room. Peter is a regular at New York Comedy Club, has starred in a number of sketches for Comedy Central, recorded his debut album “Specialette” in October, and has a rapidly growing following on TikTok (104k+) and Instagram (40k+). Wow!

DOORS 7:30P | COMEDY SHOW 8:00p

TICKETS $20 (COMES WITH ONE FREE BEER EACH)