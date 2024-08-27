Comedian Dwight Simmons (Thrillist, SiriusXM) Headlines City-State Brewing Co.

Dwight Simmons’ debut comedy special, “Who’s The Master” debuted on YouTube on July of 2023. In that same year, he was selected to the 10,000 Laughs, Milwaukee, Flyover and West-End Comedy Festivals. His self-produced album “Sip and Pass” reached #1 on the iTunes comedy charts, making it his second release to do so. He was listed as Indiana’s selection for Thrillist’s 50 Best Undiscovered Comics in the country. Dwight’s comedy has been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL on Sirius XM and on the Bob and Tom show for which he is also a writer. He is a co-director of the Limestone Comedy Festival and the creator and host of the web series BrewTube Comedy. Be sure to check out his podcast Mat and Dwight Just might wherever music is available.

DOORS 7:30P | COMEDY SHOW 8:00p

TICKETS $20 (COMES WITH ONE FREE DRINK EACH)