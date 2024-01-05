Comedian Daniel Van Kirk (Comedy Central, Bob’s Burgers) Headlines TWO NIGHTS @ City-State Brewery
Friday, March 8, 2024

705 Edgewood Street NE, Washington, District of Columbia 20017, US
TICKETS $25 (COMES WITH ONE FREE BEER EACH) https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/daniel-van-kirk-headlines-city-state

Daniel Van Kirk is a stand-up comedian from Rochelle, Illinois. His album, “Thanks Diane” debuted at #1#1 on Apple Music and he’s been named a “Comic To Watch” by Comedy Central and one of JFL’s 42 in Toronto. You may know him from his characters on Bob’s Burgers (FOX), Physical (Apple TV+), Central Park (Apple TV+), and more. He can also be heard every week on the hit podcasts, “Pen Pals” with partner Rory Scovel, and co-hosting “Dumb People Town” along with The Sklar Brothers.

DOORS 7:30P

COMEDY SHOW 8:00p

TICKETS $25 (COMES WITH ONE FREE BEER EACH)

