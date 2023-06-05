Columbia Pike Blues Festival

Monday, June 5th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Gateway to Fitness: Monday Class Series: HIIT
Gateway Green
Every summer since 1995, Columbia Pike has hosted the largest Blues Festival in the DC metropolitan area. This free outdoor music event sees thousands of residents and visitors come together each year in South Arlington. From live blues, jazz, and bluegrass music, to family-friendly activities, to craft beer and wine and to local vendors, you’ll find something for everyone. The Blues Festival stretches down S. Walter Reed Dr. from Columbia Pike to 9th St. S.
