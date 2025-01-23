Collab Dinner to benefit LA’s Koreatown and historical Altadena

On Monday, February 10, 2025 at 6:00pm, critically-acclaimed Chef/Owner of Moon Rabbit and co-founder of Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate, Chef Kevin Tien, is mobilizing the industry for a one-night-only dinner with all funds going to support those impacted by the devastating L.A. wildfires, specifically Koreatown’s YMCA, World Central Kitchen’s LA Wildfire food relief efforts, and most importantly, direct financial relief to ten families in the historic black neighborhood of Altadena. This multi-course meal with optional beverage pairing, brings together an unprecedented collection of bold-faced names in the city’s food scene for the first time ever including Jon Sybert (Tail Up Goat, Reveler’s Hour), Yuan Tang (Rooster & Owl, Elliebird), Carlos Delgado (Causa), Eric Adjepong (Elmina), Matt Conroy (Pascual, Lutèce), Edward Lee (Succotash Prime, Shia), David Deshaies (L’ardente, Unconventional Diner), Erik Bruner-Yang (Maketto), Nathan Lumley (Minibar by Jose Andres), Rose Previte (Compass Rose, Maydan, Medina), Tim Ma (Lucky Danger, Any Day Now), and Pastry Chef Susan Bae (Moon Rabbit).