Thursday, July 13, 2023

Coffee & Collections: Black Broadway

1901 Fort Pl. SE, DC
Anacostia

Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum

Washington D.C.’s “Black Broadway” thrived in the historically black neighborhood along U Street throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Discover memorabilia from the celebrated Howard and Lincoln Theaters.

Get up close and personal with some of the museum’s treasured artifacts in this program especially for older adults. Includes free Starbucks coffee.

Thursday, July 13, 2023 11:00 am

Smithsonian's Anacostia Community Museum
