CocuSocial In-Person Class: Make Your Own Sushi

Don’t let the sushi chef have all the fun!

Come and learn how to spread, layer, tuck and roll your way to sushi heaven. In this fun, hands-on social cooking class, you’ll learn all the skills needed to make sushi-rolls at home, including how to prepare sushi rice, select sushi-grade fish, and add additional tasty neta (ingredients) to enhance your dining experience. You’ll learn to make three different rolls featuring ingredients such as salmon, tuna, and avocado.

No experience is required! We provide all the equipment and ingredients, which are easy to find at local markets if you wish to recreate these at home after the class. Our events are casual and meant to be fun and instructive, not hardcore. This class is designed to be just as fun for the sushi enthusiast who wants to be a part of every step as it is for the first-timer who is happier observing and assisting.

Please arrive 15 minutes early to check in. Drinks are available for purchase at the venue.