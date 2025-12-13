Cocoa Social at Reservoir District

Join us this Saturday at Reservoir District for a festive Cocoa Social!



Bundle up and stop by the fountain in Reservoir District Park on Saturday, December 13th from 1–3 PM for a fun afternoon hosted by Jair Lynch. Enjoy a free cocoa bar, giant snow globe photo booth, cookies, grocery bag giveaway from Sprouts and more. Coats and winter gear will be collected to donate to Martha’s Table. Stop by on Saturday for a great cause and some neighborhood wintery fun!



