Cocktails & Conversation Singles Duet Karaoke

Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024 @ 12:00:am
Last Day to Register | DC Fray Winter Social Sports Leagues
DMV
Red Lounge Bar & GrillMore details
🎤🍹✨ Get ready for an evening filled with ice breaker games, opportunities to connect with new friends, and of course, lots of fun! 🌟
Our talented DJ MerkTheGenius will keep the party going with great music, while Singles Pop Up will host exciting games and conversations to spark connections. 🎉
Don’t forget to strike a pose for our amazing photographer, Grand Majesty Photography, capturing all the memorable moments. 📸
Let’s make memories and create new friendships over fantastic food and drinks!
See you there! 🥂
InterestsDating
NeighborhoodAdams Morgan
Share with friends