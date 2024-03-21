Cocktails & Conversation Singles Duet Karaoke
Thursday, March 28, 2024

Cocktails & Conversation Singles Duet Karaoke

2013 14th Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Red Lounge Bar & Grill

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$10-15

About This Event

🎤🍹✨ Get ready for an evening filled with ice breaker games, opportunities to connect with new friends, and of course, lots of fun! 🌟

Our talented DJ MerkTheGenius will keep the party going with great music, while Singles Pop Up will host exciting games and conversations to spark connections. 🎉

Don’t forget to strike a pose for our amazing photographer, Grand Majesty Photography, capturing all the memorable moments. 📸

Let’s make memories and create new friendships over fantastic food and drinks!

See you there! 🥂

Tags

Dating

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, March 28, 2024 07:00 pm

Location

Red Lounge Bar & Grill
View Map