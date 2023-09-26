Cocktail Class

Join us at Barca Wine Bar for a cocktail-making class with Ardi Staka!

Each guest will grab a seat at the bar and follow along as Ardi walks you through how to make 2 delicious cocktails, enjoying a few small tapas bites along the way. Ardi will share insight on the composition and history of the cocktails along with his own twists on making them at home.

Grab your best friend, long-time partner, or make it a first date to remember!

And feel free to stay on after the class for a delicious dinner at Barca – cheers!