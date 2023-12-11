Coats For Cocoa

What’s cozier than a coat and some hot cocoa? Community.

Come on out to Founders Row on Saturday, December 16 to help a neighbor in need stay cozy this winter. Donate a new or gently used coat to and receive a complimentary cup of hot cocoa. All clothing will be donated to Welcoming Falls Church, an organization dedicated to engaging with and supporting local immigrants and refugees in order to advocate together to strengthen the community’s social fabric.

Join us to spread some holiday cheer and give back to our community!