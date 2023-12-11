Coats For Cocoa

Official Fray Event

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Coats For Cocoa

109 Founders Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Falls Church

Founders Row Plaza

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

What’s cozier than a coat and some hot cocoa? Community. 

Come on out to Founders Row on Saturday, December 16 to help a neighbor in need stay cozy this winter. Donate a new or gently used coat to and receive a complimentary cup of hot cocoa. All clothing will be donated to Welcoming Falls Church, an organization dedicated to engaging with and supporting local immigrants and refugees in order to advocate together to strengthen the community’s social fabric. 

Join us to spread some holiday cheer and give back to our community!

Tags

EventsFray events

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, December 16, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

Founders Row Plaza
View Map