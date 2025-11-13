Club OZ
Saturday, November 15, 2025

1341 14th Street Northwest

Barrel House Café & Bar

About This Event

Welcome to the Wizard’s original after-hours spot!

Step into the Wizard’s legendary after-hours scene featuring high-flying acrobats, go-go dancers, and Wicked-inspired dance remixes. Costumes encouraged.

This high-energy late-night experience features dance remixes of your favorite Wicked and Broadway tunes, alongside stunning performances by high-flying acrobats and go-go dancers. Costumes are stronglyencouraged! -FREE -tickets at barrelhousedc.com

