Sunday, December 7th, 2025 @ 12:00:pm
Home For The Holidays 2025
Carlyle Crossing Plaza
Barrel House Café & BarMore details
This high-energy late-night experience features dance remixes of your favorite Wicked and Broadway tunes, alongside stunning performances by high-flying acrobats and go-go dancers. Costumes are stronglyencouraged! -FREE -tickets at barrelhousedc.com
