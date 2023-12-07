Clothing Drive with Martha’s Table

Official Fray Event

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Clothing Drive with Martha’s Table

606 Florida Avenue Northwest #1853 Washington, DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle

El Techo

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Baby, it’s cold outside during this season of giving. Make sure to keep your community warm by participating in El Techo’s holiday clothing drive for Martha’s Table! Bring your own new or lightly used item of any size and receive 3 tacos + 1 margarita (or mocktail) for $20.

Tags

Fray eventsFood + Drink

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

El Techo
View Map