Clothing Drive with Martha’s Table

Sunday, January 7th, 2024 @ 4:00:pm
Hands-on Workshop: Evergreen Needle Goodies & Cocktails
ANXO Brightwood
Official Fray Event
El TechoMore details
Baby, it’s cold outside during this season of giving. Make sure to keep your community warm by participating in El Techo’s holiday clothing drive for Martha’s Table! Bring your own new or lightly used item of any size and receive 3 tacos + 1 margarita (or mocktail) for $20.
InterestsFray events, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodShaw // Logan Circle
Share with friends