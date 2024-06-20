Over 700 amateur sailors have embarked on the race of a lifetime. Now, the 40K-nautical-mile race around the world is making its only East Coast stop at The Wharf.

From Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23 experience the Clipper Racefan zone, public yacht tours, virtual reality experiences, live art, entertainment and cultural performances. All activities are family friendly and free to attend!



On Tuesday, June 25, join us for a special farewell complete with a fireworks display as the fleet departs Washington, DC and begins the journey to Oban, Scotland.

Friday, June 21 | 5 – 10 p.m.

Transit Pier Activities Clipper Race fan zone

Virtual reality experiences

Family fun activities

Clipper Race Fleet Week live shirt printing

Community partner pop-up activations Sounds of DC Floating Stage

Featuring DJ Pryme 5:30 p.m.: Clipper Crew Chat

Clipper Crew Chat 5:50 p.m.: Cultural Performance, Azerbaijan

Cultural Performance, Azerbaijan 6:30 p.m: Cultural Performance, Trinidad & Tobago

Cultural Performance, Trinidad & Tobago 6:40 p.m: DC Department of Energy and Environment Waterside Chat

DC Department of Energy and Environment Waterside Chat 7:00 p.m: Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals

Feature Transit Pier Event! Mural Battle (7:30 p.m.)

Visit the Clipper Race Dome on Market Pier for public yacht tours Secret Walls Mural Battle (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 22 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Transit Pier Activities Clipper Race fan zone

Virtual reality experiences

Family fun activities

Community partner pop-up activations Sounds of DC Floating Stage

Featuring DJ Pryme 12:30 p.m.: Clipper Crew Chat

Clipper Crew Chat 1:00 p.m.: Navy Band Cruisers

Navy Band Cruisers 2:00 p.m.: Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals

Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals 3:00 p.m.: Clipper Crew Chat

Clipper Crew Chat 3:15 p.m.: Cultural Performance, Honduras

Cultural Performance, Honduras 4:20 p.m.: Cultural Performance, China

Cultural Performance, China 5:00 p.m.: Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals

Feature Transit Pier Event! Aerial Arts Studio (12:30 p.m.)

Visit the Clipper Race Dome on Market Pier for public yacht tours Monarca in Flight Aerial Arts Studio (12:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 23 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Transit Pier Activities Clipper Race fan zone

Virtual reality experiences

Family fun activities

Community partner pop-up activations Sounds of DC Floating Stage

Featuring DJ Pryme 12:30 p.m.: Clipper Crew Chat

Clipper Crew Chat 1:35 p.m.: Cultural Performance, Honduras

Cultural Performance, Honduras 2:00 p.m.: Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals

Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals 2:45 p.m.: Cultural Performance, Serbia

Cultural Performance, Serbia 3:00 p.m.: Clipper Crew Chat

Clipper Crew Chat 4:20 p.m.: Cultural Performance, Bolivia

Cultural Performance, Bolivia 5:00 p.m.: Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals

Feature Transit Pier Event! Live Mural Painting (All Day)

Visit the Clipper Race Dome on Market Pier for public yacht tours Usan Usan Live Mural Painting (All Day)

Tuesday, June 25 | 6 – 10 p.m.