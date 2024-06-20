Clipper Race Fleet Week

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Clipper Race Fleet Week: Sunday

About This Event

Over 700 amateur sailors have embarked on the race of a lifetime. Now, the 40K-nautical-mile race around the world is making its only East Coast stop at The Wharf.

From Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23 experience the Clipper Racefan zone, public yacht tours, virtual reality experiences, live art, entertainment and cultural performances. All activities are family friendly and free to attend!
 
On Tuesday, June 25, join us for a special farewell complete with a fireworks display as the fleet departs Washington, DC and begins the journey to Oban, Scotland.  

Sunday, June 23 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Transit Pier Activities

  • Clipper Race fan zone
  • Virtual reality experiences
  • Family fun activities
  • Community partner pop-up activations
Sounds of DC Floating Stage
Featuring DJ Pryme

  • 12:30 p.m.: Clipper Crew Chat
  • 1:35 p.m.: Cultural Performance, Honduras
  • 2:00 p.m.: Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals
  • 2:45 p.m.: Cultural Performance, Serbia
  • 3:00 p.m.:  Clipper Crew Chat
  • 4:20 p.m.: Cultural Performance, Bolivia
  • 5:00 p.m.: Dior Ashley Brown and the Filthy Animals
Feature Transit Pier Event! Usan Usan Live Mural Painting (All Day) 
Visit the Clipper Race Dome on Market Pier for public yacht tours
Tuesday, June 25 | 6 – 10 p.m.
  • 6:00 p.m.: Departure festivities begin featuring DJ Pryme and Crank Caviar
  • 8:15 p.m.: Slipping lines ceremony
  • 9:00 p.m.: Fireworks display and parade of sail

Outdoor Activities

Sunday, June 23, 2024 11:00 am

Location

The Wharf
