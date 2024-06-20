Clipper Race Fleet Week

Friday, August 9th, 2024 @ 6:00:pm
Marvillous Beats: Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series
The Modern at Art Place
Official Fray Event
The Wharf
Over 700 amateur sailors have embarked on the race of a lifetime. Now, the 40K-nautical-mile race around the world is making its only East Coast stop at The Wharf.
From Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23 experience the Clipper Racefan zone, public yacht tours, virtual reality experiences, live art, entertainment and cultural performances. All activities are family friendly and free to attend!
On Tuesday, June 25, join us for a special farewell complete with a fireworks display as the fleet departs Washington, DC and begins the journey to Oban, Scotland.
