Classic Italian: Pasta Making

Join us in the kitchen for a pasta workshop! Make a variety of different pastas, including: fresh egg pasta, dried semolina pasta, and even chickpea pasta! Chef Mark Haskell will take you through the steps to complete fettuccine for bolognese, cheese & meat ravioli, fresh cannelloni & spinach, and ricotta gnocchi. Polish up your skills at Hill Center and impress your partner for your next date night! Pasta and wine? Say no more….

Complimentary beer and wine are included in the price of the course!