Classic Italian: Eggplant Parmigiana Making Class

Join us to master this classic Italian dish – Eggplant Parmigiana. Chef Mark Haskell will dish out the tips to make this recipe fun and easy, as well as some other hardy winter vegetarian dishes! Made with thin slices of eggplant, layered with tomato sauce, and oozing with hot cheese–it’s hard to say no to this ultimate favorite. Polish up your skills at Hill Center and impress your partner for your next date night! Italian food and complimentary wine? Say no more….

Menu is all vegetarian and includes:

Eggplant parmigiana

Crispy grilled polenta w/ porcini & wild mushroom sauce

Tuscan winter salad: shaved fennel, blood orange, field greens, & marinated red onion

Complimentary beer and wine are included in the price of the course!