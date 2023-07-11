Classic Italian: Eggplant Parmigiana Making Class

Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
#FrayLife Skate + Date
Kraken Kourts & Skates
Hill Center DCMore details
Join us to master this classic Italian dish – Eggplant Parmigiana. Chef Mark Haskell will dish out the tips to make this recipe fun and easy, as well as some other hardy winter vegetarian dishes! Made with thin slices of eggplant, layered with tomato sauce, and oozing with hot cheese–it’s hard to say no to this ultimate favorite. Polish up your skills at Hill Center and impress your partner for your next date night! Italian food and complimentary wine? Say no more….
Menu is all vegetarian and includes:
Complimentary beer and wine are included in the price of the course!
InterestsFood + Drink
