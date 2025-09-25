Tamales Cooking Class
Thursday, October 2, 2025

Tamales Cooking Class

1280 4th Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002 United States

La Cosecha

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

A night of celebrating Latin American Culture! We want to share our love of making Tamales de Mexico! Come eat, drink and DANCE afterward!!!

¡Vamos a hacer tamales!

Join us for a hands-on tamal-making experience at La Cosecha, where tradition meets community in the most delicious way. Learn the art of crafting authentic Mexican-style tamales—from masa to filling to the perfect fold—while exploring the cultural roots of this beloved dish. Whether you’re a kitchen pro or a curious beginner, come ready to mix, laugh, and (of course) taste. Bring your appetite and your apron (And afterward, your dancing shoes — Open salsa dancing will be going all night following the class!!

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, October 2, 2025 06:30 pm

Location

La Cosecha
View Map