Tamales Cooking Class

A night of celebrating Latin American Culture! We want to share our love of making Tamales de Mexico! Come eat, drink and DANCE afterward!!!

¡Vamos a hacer tamales!

Join us for a hands-on tamal-making experience at La Cosecha, where tradition meets community in the most delicious way. Learn the art of crafting authentic Mexican-style tamales—from masa to filling to the perfect fold—while exploring the cultural roots of this beloved dish. Whether you’re a kitchen pro or a curious beginner, come ready to mix, laugh, and (of course) taste. Bring your appetite and your apron (And afterward, your dancing shoes — Open salsa dancing will be going all night following the class!!