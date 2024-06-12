Civics on the Block: The Blackout Edition

Welcome to Civics on the Block: The Black Out Edition! Join us on June 19th from 6PM to 10PM for our all inclusive Juneteenth meets Caribbean American Heritage Month celebration at The Penthouse at the Pierce School.

This stunning 10,000 square foot Art Deco Dream is the LARGEST Penthouse in DC! Put on your best BLACK attire (and dancing shoes) as we celebrate Juneteenth AND Caribbean American Heritage Month with Politicking, Jerk at Nite and the one and ONLY DJ Kashrag.

Get ready to engage in thought-provoking discussions, networking and SHELLING OUT. This event is all about empowering our community, amplifying Black voices and having a celebration for the ages. This is an UPSCALE soiree. Tickets are all inclusive–that means food and drink are on us. You bring it in your All Black Attire. We can’t wait to see you there!