City Animals Art Exhibition – Public Opening Reception

City Animals — Opening October 23 at HOMME DC

HOMME DC is pleased to present City Animals, a solo exhibition of new work by Emon Surakitkoson, curated by Amy Lokoff. This exhibition marks Surakitkoson’s first presentation of figurative paintings, featuring large-scale works inspired by the wildlife of her childhood in rural Thailand.

The exhibition also includes contributions from Death by Narwhals, Elizabeth Graeber, Golden Rabbit Silent Monkey, Shyama Kuver, Red Swan, and Kelly Towles, each offering a unique perspective on the human–animal connection within an urban context.

📍 HOMME DC (2000 L St NW, Washington, D.C.)

*OPENING RECEPTION

THURSDAY, OCT 23, 6 – 9 PM

*GALLERY HOURS

October 24 & 25 | 12–4 PM

and by appointment through November 2.

Book a Visit or email [email protected]

A portion of all sales will benefit the World Wildlife Fund’s Greater Mekong Program.

To donate directly to WWF’s global mission to protect vulnerable wildlife, conserve vital habitats, and build a future where people live in harmony with nature CLICK HERE!