Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
La VieMore details
Citi Taste of Tennis, the Official Player Party of the Mubadala Citi D.C. Open, returns to the Nation’s Capital on July 30th from 7-10 p.m. Guests will be treated to an unforgettable evening of amazing cuisine prepared by some of D.C.’s finest chefs and served by top tennis stars at La Vie Restaurant located on the Southwest Waterfront in The Wharf.
A wide array of cuisine will be available from Citi Taste of Tennis’ all-star lineup of acclaimed chefs, including: Kevin Tien (Moon Rabbit), Bader Ali (Gerrard Street Kitchen), Patrice Cleary (Purple Patch), Alessandra Begggiato (Dolci Gelati), Jassi Bindra (Amrina The Woodlands), John Mooney (Bidwell), Scheyla Acosta and Chef Mac & Chef Pinke (Flavorture).
To add to the excitement, guests will be treated to a live performance to dance the night away. Attendees will also enjoy an assortment of interactive sponsor experiences provided by Citi, Barbados Tourist Board, Zonin Prosecco, Voss, Chef Works and Volkl.
InterestsEvents, Sports, Tennis, Food + Drink
Share with friends