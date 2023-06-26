Citi Taste of Tennis, the Official Player Party of the Mubadala Citi D.C. Open, returns to the Nation’s Capital on July 30th from 7-10 p.m. Guests will be treated to an unforgettable evening of amazing cuisine prepared by some of D.C.’s finest chefs and served by top tennis stars at La Vie Restaurant located on the Southwest Waterfront in The Wharf.

Tennis Channel’s Nick Monroe will host the event and Chef Kevin Tien will serve as the headline Chef. Nick and Kevin will be joined by a number of special guest players who will participate in an exciting cooking demonstration on the main stage.

A wide array of cuisine will be available from Citi Taste of Tennis’ all-star lineup of acclaimed chefs, including: Kevin Tien (Moon Rabbit), Bader Ali (Gerrard Street Kitchen), Patrice Cleary (Purple Patch), Alessandra Begggiato (Dolci Gelati), Jassi Bindra (Amrina The Woodlands), John Mooney (Bidwell), Scheyla Acosta and Chef Mac & Chef Pinke (Flavorture).