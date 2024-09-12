Cirque du Soleil OVO

Popular

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Cirque du Soleil OVO

Downtown

Capital One Arena

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Price: Tickets start at $59

About This Event

OVO is teeming with life. Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion. The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives.

Tags

ArtistsDanceLive performances

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, September 15, 2024 12:00 am

Location

Capital One Arena