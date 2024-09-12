Cirque du Soleil OVO

Wednesday, October 30th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Popular
Capital One ArenaMore details
OVO is teeming with life. Insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. Their home is filled with biodiversity, beauty, action and moments of quiet emotion. The awestruck insects are intensely curious when a mysterious egg appears, representing the enigma and cycles of their lives.
InterestsArtists, Dance, Live performances
NeighborhoodDowntown
Share with friends