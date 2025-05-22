Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA

Join us as we take you on a journey into the colorful and fantastical world of LUZIA, set in a make-believe Mexico, where you will be treated to stunning visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances. LUZIA deftly guides you through the locations, people, and sounds of both classical and contemporary Mexico, taking you from urban locations like an old movie set and a smoke-filled dance hall to the beach and barren desert.

Poetically guided by light (‘luz’ in Spanish) and rain (‘lluvia’), LUZIA chronicles the encounters of a parachuted traveler with the culture, nature and mythology of a dreamlike land inhabited by a mystifying menagerie of characters. Refreshing and unexpected, LUZIA enchants by artistically incorporating water into the acrobatic presentation – a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

