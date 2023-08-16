Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Cirque du Soleil ECHO at Lerner Town Square (Tysons II)

8025 Galleria Dr. Tysons, VA
Tysons Corner // McLean

Lerner Town Square

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$54+

About This Event

With a tale about evolution as well as the symbiotic relationships that our lives depend on, Cirque du Soleil adds fresh and unexpected turns to its Big Top magic. A spectacular performance combining poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics, and technology explores the delicate balance between people, animals, and the world we all share. Our main female heroine Future and our characters discover that their choices have the potential to influence the world as they progress through the stages of evolution. They are motivated to work together to piece the planet we all wish to live on. Cirque du Soleil ECHO allows the audience to join in a world of color, inspired by the youth’s optimism, the inventive power, and the value of empathy.

Tags

Performing artsLive performances

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

Lerner Town Square
View Map