Cirque du Soleil ECHO at Lerner Town Square (Tysons II)

With a tale about evolution as well as the symbiotic relationships that our lives depend on, Cirque du Soleil adds fresh and unexpected turns to its Big Top magic. A spectacular performance combining poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics, and technology explores the delicate balance between people, animals, and the world we all share. Our main female heroine Future and our characters discover that their choices have the potential to influence the world as they progress through the stages of evolution. They are motivated to work together to piece the planet we all wish to live on. Cirque du Soleil ECHO allows the audience to join in a world of color, inspired by the youth’s optimism, the inventive power, and the value of empathy.