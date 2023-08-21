CiNoMatic, NoMa’s Free Outdoor Movie Series, Returns

CiNoMatic, NoMa’s free outdoor movie series at Alethia Tanner Park, is returning for its fifth season this fall. Every Wednesday night from September 13 through October 11, 2023, the NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) will show free movies under the stars. The theme for the fall 2023 CiNoMatic season is “Art & Soul.” The scheduled movie series features a diverse lineup of films, all of which focus on the performance arts, from dance to music to circus arts:

• September 13: In the Heights

• September 20: Pitch Perfect

• September 27: School of Rock

• October 4: La La Land

• October 11: The Greatest Showman

Tickets are free but RSVPs are encouraged and appreciated.