Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Chuckles for Charity: A Fundraising Show for the Gulrukhsor Women’s Center

1700 1st St. NW, DC
Bloomingdale // Eckington

Big Bear Cafe

$20

About This Event

Funnies and fundraising! Come support the Women’s Center “Gulrukhsor” at a stand up comedy showcase on June 13th at Big Bear Cafe. Gulrukhsor is a crisis center and shelter for women victims of violence, based in Khujand, Tajikistan. All services are free of charge. They provide 24/7 hotline services, social worker services, legal advice and psychological counselling, all free of charge. In its 26 year history, they have provided 43,330 consultations and housed 813 women and children in the shelter.

Date

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Location

Big Bear Cafe
