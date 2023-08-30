Chroma: Solo Exhibition featuring Jeremy Flick

Member Price: Free Learn More

The Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial is pleased to present Chroma, a solo exhibition of new and recent paintings by Jeremy Flick. The exhibition will be on view at The Silva DC at 1630 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009 from June 15 through October 8, 2023. A public reception will be held for the artist on September 15, 2023 from 6-8 pm.

Embracing a minimalist aesthetic that emphasizes the primary variables of painting, Flick’s paintings are characterized by their formal precision and systematic approach. Aptly titled Chroma, which refers to the “purity or intensity of color,” this exhibit highlights Flick’s strong command of color and careful consideration of the complex relationships between color, shape, and space.